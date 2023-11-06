NFL still reviewing Falcons, Bijan Robinson

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
31 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons’ handling of Bijan Robinson’s sickness/headache before the Tampa Bay game on Oct. 22 is still under review by the NFL, according to a league official.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith downplayed the inquiry per the league’s injury reporting rules and said there is “nothing to it” the day after the game.

Teams have been fined in recent years for violating the league’s injury reporting rules.

Robinson played only 11 offensive snaps and had a carry for 3 yards in the win over the Bucs. Smith told Fox at halftime that Robinson was not ‘feeling well’.

Before playing Tampa, Robinson’s playing time was reduced from the 61% to 81% range over the first six games to 17%. That likely caught the league’s attention.

Robinson played 33 of 52 offensive snaps (63%) against Carolina in the season opener. He played 59 of 82 (79%) against the Packers, 54 of 67 snaps (81%) against Detroit, 44 of 58 (76%) against Jacksonville, 47 of 77 (61%) against Houston and 65 of 83 (77%) against Washington.

Robinson, who was the eighth pick in the 2023 draft, has rushed 103 times for 517 yards and a touchdown. He also has 28 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

DOJ defends Voting Rights Act in Georgia redistricting case4h ago

Credit: AP

Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial
12m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DEVELOPING STORY
Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: Cobb hotel employee shot by guest; man arrested in his room hours later
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: Cobb hotel employee shot by guest; man arrested in his room hours later
2h ago

Credit: AP

Kickoff time, broadcast announced for Georgia Tech-Syracuse
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Andres

Injury report: Mack Hollins’ ankle injury is a concern
59m ago
Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
1h ago
5 takeaways from Falcons ugly loss to Vikings
4h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
6h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top