NFL still reviewing Falcons, Bijan Robinson

Falcons coach Arthur Smith downplayed the inquiry per the league’s injury reporting rules and said there is “nothing to it” the day after the game.

Teams have been fined in recent years for violating the league’s injury reporting rules.

Robinson played only 11 offensive snaps and had a carry for 3 yards in the win over the Bucs. Smith told Fox at halftime that Robinson was not ‘feeling well’.

Before playing Tampa, Robinson’s playing time was reduced from the 61% to 81% range over the first six games to 17%. That likely caught the league’s attention.

Robinson played 33 of 52 offensive snaps (63%) against Carolina in the season opener. He played 59 of 82 (79%) against the Packers, 54 of 67 snaps (81%) against Detroit, 44 of 58 (76%) against Jacksonville, 47 of 77 (61%) against Houston and 65 of 83 (77%) against Washington.

Robinson, who was the eighth pick in the 2023 draft, has rushed 103 times for 517 yards and a touchdown. He also has 28 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bow Tie Chronicles