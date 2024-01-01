Kickoff time set for Falcons’ game against Saints on Sunday

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Bud Dupree (48) works during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 24-15.

CHICAGO -- With the playoff picture in mind, the NFL waited until late Sunday night to set the dates, times and television schedule for the final week of the season.

The Falcons (7-9) and the Saints (8-8) will play at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Bucs and Saints are tied for first place in the NFC South at 8-8. If the Bucs lose to the Panthers (2-14) and the Falcons beat the Saints, the Falcons would win the division with an 8-9 record because of the best division record at 4-2.

The Tampa Bay at Carolina game will also be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Falcons beat the Saints 24-15 on Nov. 26.

The Falcons have an 11% chance of making the playoffs, according to the league’s statistical modules.

