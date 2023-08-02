Jessie Bates: Falcons taking ‘right steps’ to build a top-notch defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed safety Jessie Bates III in free agency to help lead the resurrection of the defense.

Through seven days of training camp, the Falcons have put in the initial work of blending things together with Bates at the center of the action.

“That’s where I think hours and hours of meetings, that stuff doesn’t happen overnight,” Bates said. “It’s not just one thing where we look at each other and we’re on the same page, it has to be a communication thing. Making sure that we see everything in the same lens, at the same speed and everything. That takes time, but we are definitely taking the right steps.”

With some cash to spend for the first time, general manager Terry Fontenot didn’t waste much time in bestowing a four-year, $64.02 million contract on Bates, who developed into one of the game’s top safeties and helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.

“It’s really everything he can bring outside of outstanding football player in this league,” Fontenot said. “He’s been a good football player in this league. But also we know the football player that he is, and what he’s going to bring to the locker room.”

The Falcons think Bates is a good fit for their revamped defense.

“We know the brand of football that we are going to play here, how we are going to win games here,” Fontenot said. “So, you have to fit that ethos, fit that culture, and we know Jesse fits that culture.”

The Falcons coveted Bates’ versatility.

“He can cover,” Fontenot said. “He can pressure. He can play the run. You can move him down in the box. You can play him deep.”

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III said the younger players look up to Bates and respect his leadership.

“I think that’s what they brought me here for,” Bates said. “I remember being a rookie, being able to float around those first couple of weeks and getting your feet settled.”

The Falcons have three more practices Friday, Saturday and Monday, before they leave for Miami. They’ll have joint practices with the Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday before playing their first exhibition game at 7 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“This is a physical team, a hard-working team,” Bates said. “These days can get long. But as a veteran, you’ve got to be that guy who speaks to everybody, whether it’s Day 5 or Day 1, I’ve got to be that guy that stays vocal ... not just in the DB group, but for everybody on this 90-man roster.”

After five seasons and playing the last season on the franchise tag, Bates knew he’d be leaving the Bengals.

Bates is part of the influx of defensive talent that included defensive tackle David Onyemata, defensive end Calais Campbell and cornerback Jeff Okudah.

“Anytime that you find a rebuilding type of coach, you just always want to do your part,” Bates said. “I think that’s why everybody is excited about a bunch of guys (who) are coming from everywhere. Whether they been traded. Whether it’s your third year in the program or the first year, I think everybody kind of senses what we want to be as a defense.”

The Bengals’ defense improved over Bates’ five years there.

“I’ve been a part of championship defenses, and it’s hard work,” Bates said. “It’s something that you take pride in, day in and day out. I just say do your 1/11th, and we’ll be just fine.”

Bates played for defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo in Cincinnati. Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen is in his first year as the defensive coordinator.

“Ryan is a little bit more up-front focused,” Bates said. “Coach Lou was a more on the (defensive back) side. He spent 20-plus years with the DBs. I’ve learned a lot from coach Lou, being under him.”

Bates spends most of his time with Falcons assistant head coach/secondary Jerry Gray.

“When we are in our defensive meeting rooms and you can hear Ryan next door in the defensive linemen room slamming stuff,” Bates said. “It’s a little bit of a different philosophy for sure. Coach Ryan has seen a lot of ball as well.

“He’s had successful defenses in New Orleans as well. He’s bringing everything that he knows over to us as well. I don’t think it really matters what specialty he is. I think he’s a great leader. Everyday he’s the same person. His message are pretty ... intense. It’s cool to see.”

Quarterback Desmond Ridder believes that Bates also has helped the offense get prepared.

“Jessie, Richie (Grant) all those guys on the back end of the defense,” Ridder said. “They’ve done a great job of being able to disguise things, getting into different looks, flying around the ball, coming downhill and attacking. They have done a tremendous job of just being physical as well.”

Bates knows the defense will experience some highs and lows along the way.

“This is the NFL, we’re going to play good teams,” Bates said. “We’re going to get beat at times. It’s just minimizing those and being able to focus on the next play is the biggest thing. Leaders have to step up in those moments because things can’t be repeated.”

No, repeated mistakes.

“If we are going to be a good defense, we have communicate well on the field and off the field,” Bates said.

