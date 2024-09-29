Inactives: Saints at Falcons

Falcons declared right tackle Kaleb McGary (left knee injury) out for the Saints’ game on Friday.

In addition to McGary, the Falcons declared defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, running back Jase McCellan and offensive tackle Brandon Parker inactive 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Center Matt Hennessy was promoted from the practice squad to the roster on Saturday,. The Saints promoted guard Kyle Hergel.