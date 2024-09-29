Atlanta Falcons

Inactives: Saints at Falcons

The Falcons are bringing back red helmets, worn from 1966-69, as part of their throwback uniforms. The will be worn against the 49ers in Week 6 of the 2022 season.

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

Credit: Atlanta Falcons Twitter

The Falcons are bringing back red helmets, worn from 1966-69, as part of their throwback uniforms. The will be worn against the 49ers in Week 6 of the 2022 season.
By
13 minutes ago

Falcons declared right tackle Kaleb McGary (left knee injury) out for the Saints’ game on Friday.

In addition to McGary, the Falcons declared defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, running back Jase McCellan and offensive tackle Brandon Parker inactive 90 minutes before kickoff on Sunday.

Center Matt Hennessy was promoted from the practice squad to the roster on Saturday,. The Saints promoted guard Kyle Hergel.

The Saints inactives include: wide receiver A.T. Perry, quarterback Spencer Rattler, center/guard Cesar Ruiz, linebacker Demario Davis, tight end Dallin Holker and defensive tackle John Ridgeway III.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Hot-seat focus for Sunday: Can the Falcons run the ball vs. Saints?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ Ruke Orhorhoro: ‘My job is to consistently stay in a constant of growth’
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary was limited in practice, out for Saints game
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins sees the team’s offense coming together
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Kaleb McGary was limited in practice, out for Saints game
Falcons’ Ruke Orhorhoro: ‘My job is to consistently stay in a constant of growth’
Falcons’ rookie class not contributing much early
Featured
Placeholder Image

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents