Inactives: Panthers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Cornerback Cornell Armstrong, who came on in relief of A.J. Terrell against Cincinnati on Sunday, was signed to a one-year contract and added to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Saturday.

Armstrong, who finished with eight tackles and one pass breakup against the Bengals, is set to start for the Falcons (3-4) when they play the Panthers (2-5) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons also promoted safety Jovante Moffatt and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) was ruled out early last week. Cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday.

Cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) was questionable for the game and will be active.

In addition to Terrell and Hawkins, inside linebacker Nate Landman, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, tight end Anthony Firkser and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson were declared inactive.

The Panthers inactives include running bach Chuba Hubbard, wide receiver Rashard Higgins, linebacker Arron Mosby, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman.

