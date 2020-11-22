Inactives: Falcons at Saints

The Falcons (3-6) are set to face the Saints (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
Falcons inactive include quarterback Kurt Benkert, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Tyler Hall, offensive tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.
The Saints inactives include cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Dwayne Washington, linebacker Chase Hansen, guard Derrick Kelly and tight end Josh Hill.
Falcons’ next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 13
