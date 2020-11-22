X

Inactives: Falcons at Saints

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates with strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) after an interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) celebrates with strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27) after an interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

Credit: Charles Rex Arbogast

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Falcons (3-6) are set to face the Saints (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Falcons inactive include quarterback Kurt Benkert, running back Qadree Ollison, cornerback Tyler Hall, offensive tackle John Wetzel and defensive tackle Deadrin Senat.

The Saints inactives include cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Dwayne Washington, linebacker Chase Hansen, guard Derrick Kelly and tight end Josh Hill.

