Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

Falcons (5-7) are set to face the Panthers (5-7) in the battle for second place in the NFC South on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (By D. Orlando Ledbetter/dledbetter@ajc.com)
Caption
Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Falcons’ activated tight end Hayden Hurst from injured reserve, signed running back Qadree Ollison to the active roster from the practice squad and released running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Grayson High and Clemson, on Saturday.

Also, safety Shawn Williams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.

Safety with Richie Grant (ankle) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle) are both inactive. They were injured last week against Tampa Bay. The Falcons depth will be tested on defense.

Also, inactive is quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and offensive guard Josh Andrews.

With Rosen inactive, Feleipe Franks will serve as Matt Ryan’s backup today.

Outside linebacker John Cominsky, who has not played since Week 4 against Washington in active.

ajc.com

D. Orlando Ledbetter
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

