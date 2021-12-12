Inactives: Falcons at Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Falcons’ activated tight end Hayden Hurst from injured reserve, signed running back Qadree Ollison to the active roster from the practice squad and released running back Wayne Gallman, who played at Grayson High and Clemson, on Saturday.
Also, safety Shawn Williams was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad.
Safety with Richie Grant (ankle) and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (ankle) are both inactive. They were injured last week against Tampa Bay. The Falcons depth will be tested on defense.
Also, inactive is quarterback Josh Rosen, defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and offensive guard Josh Andrews.
With Rosen inactive, Feleipe Franks will serve as Matt Ryan’s backup today.
Outside linebacker John Cominsky, who has not played since Week 4 against Washington in active.
