Inactives: Falcons at Lions

DETROIT -- Here are the inactives for today’s game against the Lions:
Falcons -- Quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback), cornerback Clark Phillips III, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn, offensive tackle Isaiah Prince, defensive tackle Albert Huggins, defensive end Joe Gaziano and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.
Lions -- cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, running back David Montgomery, safety Kerby Joseph, offensive tackle Taylor Decker, offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensvie tackle Brodric Martin.
