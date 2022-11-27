Inactives: Falcons at Commanders

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) in a game with NFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

Here are the Falcons’ inactives: safety Jovante Moffatt, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, inside linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive tackle Jalen Dalton.