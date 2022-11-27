ajc logo
Inactives: Falcons at Commanders

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

NORTH ENGLEWOOD, Md. — The Falcons promoted offensive guard/center Jonotthan Harrison from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Sunday’s game against Washington.

The Falcons (5-6) are set to play the Commanders (6-5) in a game with NFC playoff implications at 1 p.m. Sunday at FedEx Field.

Here are the Falcons’ inactives: safety Jovante Moffatt, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, inside linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive tackle Jalen Dalton.

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (arm), running back Caleb Huntley (ankle) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were listed as questionable but are slated to play.

Washington’s inactives include wide receiver Dax Milne, cornerback Benjamin St. Juste, linebacker De’Jon Harris, guard Chris Paul and defensive end Chase Young.

