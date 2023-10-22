Inactives: Falcons at Buccaneers

The Falcons (3-3) are set to face the Buccaneers (3-2) in a battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday.

The Falcons’ inactives last week against the Commanders -- defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham, defensive end Joe Gaziano, cornerback Clark Phillips, offensive tackle Kyle Hinton, defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end John FitzPatrick and quarterback Logan Woodside (emergency third quarterback).

(Check back 90 minutes before kickoff for this week’s inactives)

The Bow Tie Chronicles