Inactives: Chiefs at Falcons

The Falcons (1-1) did not make any pre-game promotions before facing the Chiefs (2-0) at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons inactives: Running back Jase McCellan, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive center/guard Jovaughn Gywn, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.
The Chiefs inactives: offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.
About the Author
Keep Reading
The Latest