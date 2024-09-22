Atlanta Falcons

Inactives: Chiefs at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. warms up before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By
25 minutes ago

The Falcons (1-1) did not make any pre-game promotions before facing the Chiefs (2-0) at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons inactives: Running back Jase McCellan, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, offensive center/guard Jovaughn Gywn, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

The Chiefs inactives: offensive lineman C.J. Hanson, offensive tackle Ethan Driskell, defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu and defensive end Cameron Thomas.

