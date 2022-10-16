Inactives: 49ers at Falcons -- Kyle Pitts in active

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who is coming off major reconstructive knee surgery, was added to the 53-man roster Saturday, and tight end MyCole Pruitt was promoted from the practice squad.
The Falcons (2-3) are set to face the 49ers (3-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Here’s the full list of inactives: linebacker Mykal Walker, safety Erik Harris, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt and tight end Anthony Firkser and outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji (shoulder).
Pitts and left guard Elijah Wilkinson (knee) were listed as questionable on the final injury report.
Oliver returned to practice Oct. 5.
Oliver played in the third and final exhibition game against Jacksonville but was still a few weeks away from being 100%. He started the season on injured reserve.
Oliver, who was drafted in the second round (58th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft, played nickel back with the reserves against Jacksonville.
Oliver, who was moved to nickel back in the 2020 season, was injured when Washington running back J.D. McKissic blocked Oliver when he was rushing the quarterback, and his knee was injured on the play.
The Falcons have played Mike Ford, Dee Alford and Erik Harris at nickel back this season.
Oliver has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author