On the hot seat Sunday: Falcons’ running back committee

The Bucs’ have had one of the top run defenses in the NFL since Todd Bowles became the defensive coordinator in 2019.

“I think most likely a bigger role for sure,” Allgeier said of his thoughts about Sunday’s game. “Preparation will be key. I just have to prepare as if you were the starter. Just keep going. They have a great defensive line and linebacking corps. It should be a good challenge.”

Huntley believes the offensive line will be up to the challenge.

“They are just some dogs,” Huntley said. “They come to work every day. Go (hard with) everything. Clearing things up, making things easier. I just take pride in those guys a lot.”

