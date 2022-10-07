On the hot seat Sunday: Falcons’ running back committee

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons running backs Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams will get the call to replace the rushing yards provided by Cordarrelle Patterson over the first four games of the season.
The running-back committee will be on the hot seat against the Buccaneers, who’ll be determined to stop the run after a poor outing Sunday against the Chiefs when the Falcons and Bucs meet at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.
The Falcons backs performed well Sunday against a Browns’ front that was missing three starters (Myles Garrett, Taven Bryan and Jadeveon Clowney).
Allgeier rushed 10 times for 84 yards. Huntley rushed 10 times for 58 yards and Williams had a 21-yard run.
“Physicality first,” Huntley said. “Speed off the ball. Like (offensive line) coach (Dwayne Ledford) says, and that’s really what we needed.”
The Bucs’ have had one of the top run defenses in the NFL since Todd Bowles became the defensive coordinator in 2019.
“I think most likely a bigger role for sure,” Allgeier said of his thoughts about Sunday’s game. “Preparation will be key. I just have to prepare as if you were the starter. Just keep going. They have a great defensive line and linebacking corps. It should be a good challenge.”
Huntley believes the offensive line will be up to the challenge.
“They are just some dogs,” Huntley said. “They come to work every day. Go (hard with) everything. Clearing things up, making things easier. I just take pride in those guys a lot.”
