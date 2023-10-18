BreakingNews
Giants sign Joshua Miles from Falcons’ practice squad

Credit: AP Photo/Ralph Freso

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Guard Joshua Miles signed with the New York Giants off the Falcons’ practice squad, coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday.

“Josh Miles also got an opportunity,” Smith said. “The Giants signed him to their active (roster). He was on our practice squad. Happy for Josh.”

Miles, 27, who played at Morgan State, was drafted by Cardinals in the seventh round (248th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft.

Miles, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, has played in 17 games for Arizona, seven in 2019 and 10 in 2021. He was signed by the Falcons to a one-year contract in March.

He was waived on the cut to the 53-man roster Aug. 30. He was signed to the practice squad the next day.

