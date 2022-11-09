For Falcons, blocking Panthers’ Derrick Brown will be a group effort

FLOWERY BRANCH – Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown is a load.
The interior of the Falcons’ offensive line, which will start Colby Gossett at left guard, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (4-5) face the Panthers (2-7) at Bank of America Stadium at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in Charlotte.
In a 37-34 overtime victory over the Falcons on Oct. 30, Brown, a former AJC Super 11 from Lanier High and Auburn, nearly wrecked the game for the Falcons. Brown, the AJC’s 2015 high school player of the year, finished with 12 tackles, had half a sack, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
“Yeah, I don’t think anybody is keeping him under control right now,” Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. “I mean, we have our work cut out for us; he’s a very good football player.”
Gossett will take over at left guard for Matt Hennessy, who was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. He took over Sunday for Elijah Wilkinson, the opening-game starter, who’s also on injured reserve.
“It’s my time to step back into the role,” said Gossett, who started against Seattle on Sept. 25. “Just prepare like I’ve always prepared and take it to these guys on Thursday.”
Gossett, who’s from Cumming and played at Appalachian State, knows that Brown is a major concern. Gossett and center Drew Dalman will have some double-teams on Brown. Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom can see Brown if he moves to his side.
“It’s definitely a group effort,” Gossett said. “We’re going to do what we can do. We’re going to have some one-on-ones with him, and we’re going to do our best to take care of that. But it’s always a group effort when you’re playing on our offensive line.”
Gossett played the final 11 snaps Sunday against the Chargers after Hennessy sustained his injury.
“What I do appreciate on this offense, and this team, is the professionalism of each guy, and it showed,” Ragone said. “You never know when your number is going to be called, and (Gossett) was able to step up in that regard. Matt gave us experience, played interior, played the center spot, smart, good energy, and we expect the same thing from Gossett.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author