For Falcons, blocking Panthers’ Derrick Brown will be a group effort

“It’s my time to step back into the role,” said Gossett, who started against Seattle on Sept. 25. “Just prepare like I’ve always prepared and take it to these guys on Thursday.”

Gossett, who’s from Cumming and played at Appalachian State, knows that Brown is a major concern. Gossett and center Drew Dalman will have some double-teams on Brown. Also, right guard Chris Lindstrom can see Brown if he moves to his side.

“It’s definitely a group effort,” Gossett said. “We’re going to do what we can do. We’re going to have some one-on-ones with him, and we’re going to do our best to take care of that. But it’s always a group effort when you’re playing on our offensive line.”

Gossett played the final 11 snaps Sunday against the Chargers after Hennessy sustained his injury.

“What I do appreciate on this offense, and this team, is the professionalism of each guy, and it showed,” Ragone said. “You never know when your number is going to be called, and (Gossett) was able to step up in that regard. Matt gave us experience, played interior, played the center spot, smart, good energy, and we expect the same thing from Gossett.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD