Falcons’ X-factor Sunday: Drake London, Kyle Pitts boost passing attack

The Falcons’ newfound passing attack will be the X-factor when they face the Buccaneers in a battle for first place in the NFC South at 1 p.m. Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

London had career highs in receptions (9) and yards receiving (125) against the Commanders. Pitts has caught 11 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown over the past two games. The Bucs’ give up 247 yards passing per game, which ranks 26th out of 32 teams in the NFL.

“Just keep going,” London said. “Keep building on that. Also, winning on top of that will make you feel a lot better. You always feel like you could do a little more once you’ve lost. Just keep building on that game.”

London gained 120 receiving yards against the Bucs in the regular-season finale last season.

“A lot of vets on their team,” London said. “A lot of savvy guys as well. Great players. I’m just excited to go against them and compete. Go out there and just play.”

Pitts has studied the Bucs’ secondary.

“It’s a good back end,” Pitts said. “The usual Bucs. Great team. Great opponent. They have some guys on the outside that are long and fast. It will be a great matchup for us.”

The pass catchers believe the offense is close to putting together a game where the passing attack and the rushing attack are clicking.

“I think we are pretty close,” Pitts said. “I don’t think it’s a specific time or specific day, but I think we are pretty close, and we’re working towards it.”

London said, “We just have to put a whole game together at the end of the day. We have to play in all three phases of the field. Special teams, defense and offense. We have to be better (with) clock management, whatever it might be, from all of us knowing our plays and stuff like that. Just get out there and execute.”

