Falcons’ X-factor: Slowing Tampa Bay’s defensive front

“We know they present a lot of challenges,” Falcons right guard Chris Lindstrom said. “We were able to have more success the second game, but we still didn’t win. We have to really focus and keep getting ready to go for Sunday.”

The Bucs were blasted by the Chiefs on Sunday and gave up 189 yards rushing on 37 carries.

“We’ve got a great challenge this week against a good defense that’s known to stop the run,” left tackle Jake Matthews said. “We’re looking forward to it.”

The Falcons are averaging 168 yards rushing per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. It’s no secret they must run the ball, as quarterback Marcus Mariota has a 76.9 passer rating and only three touchdown passes to his four interceptions.

“We’ve got to keep building on the things we’re doing and shoring things up,” Matthews said. “I think the future looks bright.”

