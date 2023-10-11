Falcons’ updated depth chart after Van Jefferson trade

The Falcons acquired veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson from the Rams on Tuesday, pending a physical.

The Falcons recently put wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) on injured reserve. They promoted wide receiver Zay Malone from the practice squad to the game-day roster last week, but then declared him inactive 90 minutes before the kickoff of the home game against the Texans on Sunday.

To make room for Jefferson, the Falcons released linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the active roster and Malone from the practice squad.

The Falcons and the Rams agreed to swap 2025 picks, with the Falcons giving up a sixth-round pick and getting Jefferson and a seventh-round pick.

Drake London is the Falcons top receiver.

Mack Hollins has been working as the number two receiver.

KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller have also played.

Jefferson is the son of Shawn Jefferson, who played in the NFL from 1991-2003, including with the Falcons (2000-02).

Jefferson, 27, was taken in the second round (57th overall) in the 2020 draft after he played collegiately at Ole Miss and Florida.

Jefferson played only two offensive snaps Sunday in the Rams’ Week 5 loss to the Eagles. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Jefferson has played in 49 games and made 30 starts. He has been targeted 179 times and has 101 catches for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns.

His best season was 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns as he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. He started in Super Bowl LVI and caught four passes for 23 yards in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals.

Ali was seeing some action on special teams. The Falcons released wide receiver Penny Hart from injured reserve Monday.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ depth chart with Jefferson added:

OFFENSE

WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge

TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick

LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince

LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton

RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

TE Jonnu Smith

WR Drake London, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller

FB Keith Smith

RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier

J Cordarrelle Patterson

QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside

DEFENSE

DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins

DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham

DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano

OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter

ILB Kaden Elliss

ILB Nate Landman, Tae Davis

OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone

CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes

S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins

S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams

NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III

CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Younghoe Koo

P Bradley Pinion

LS Liam McCullough

H Bradley Pinion

PR Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, *Scotty Miller

KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes

* Added as third punt returner since he went in for Alford versus the Panthers.

The Bow Tie Chronicles