Falcons’ updated depth chart after Van Jefferson trade

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Falcons beefed up their wide receiving corps by making a low-risk trade that has the potential to reap some pretty big rewards.
The Falcons acquired veteran wide receiver Van Jefferson from the Rams on Tuesday, pending a physical.
The Falcons recently put wide receiver Josh Ali (ankle) on injured reserve. They promoted wide receiver Zay Malone from the practice squad to the game-day roster last week, but then declared him inactive 90 minutes before the kickoff of the home game against the Texans on Sunday.
To make room for Jefferson, the Falcons released linebacker Andre Smith Jr. from the active roster and Malone from the practice squad.
The Falcons and the Rams agreed to swap 2025 picks, with the Falcons giving up a sixth-round pick and getting Jefferson and a seventh-round pick.
Drake London is the Falcons top receiver.
Mack Hollins has been working as the number two receiver.
KhaDarel Hodge and Scotty Miller have also played.
Jefferson is the son of Shawn Jefferson, who played in the NFL from 1991-2003, including with the Falcons (2000-02).
Jefferson, 27, was taken in the second round (57th overall) in the 2020 draft after he played collegiately at Ole Miss and Florida.
Jefferson played only two offensive snaps Sunday in the Rams’ Week 5 loss to the Eagles. He is in the final year of his rookie contract.
Jefferson has played in 49 games and made 30 starts. He has been targeted 179 times and has 101 catches for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns.
His best season was 2021, when he caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns as he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl. He started in Super Bowl LVI and caught four passes for 23 yards in the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals.
Ali was seeing some action on special teams. The Falcons released wide receiver Penny Hart from injured reserve Monday.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ depth chart with Jefferson added:
OFFENSE
WR Mack Hollins, KhaDarel Hodge
TE Kyle Pitts, MyCole Pruitt, John FitzPatrick
LT Jake Matthews, Isaiah Prince
LG Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton
RT Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
TE Jonnu Smith
WR Drake London, Van Jefferson, Scotty Miller
FB Keith Smith
RB Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier
J Cordarrelle Patterson
QB Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside
DEFENSE
DL Grady Jarrett, Albert Huggins
DL David Onyemata, Ta’Quon Graham
DL Calais Campbell, Zach Harrison, Joe Gaziano
OLB Bud Dupree, Lorenzo Carter
ILB Kaden Elliss
ILB Nate Landman, Tae Davis
OLB Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone
CB A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes
S Jessie Bates, Jaylinn Hawkins
S Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams
NB Dee Alford, Clark Phillips III
CB Jeff Okudah, Tre Flowers
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Younghoe Koo
P Bradley Pinion
LS Liam McCullough
H Bradley Pinion
PR Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, *Scotty Miller
KOR Cordarrelle Patterson, Mike Hughes
* Added as third punt returner since he went in for Alford versus the Panthers.
