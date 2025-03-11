Falcons to re-sign cornerback Mike Hughes to three-year deal

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, a former first-round pick coming off his most productive season, is set to sign a three-year deal worth $18 million, which was confirmed in a text from his agent Christopher Ellison to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Hughes started 15 games at cornerback alongside A.J. Terrell last season.
Hughes, who was a five-star recruit, played at North Carolina and Central Florida. He was taken in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft by the Vikings.
Hughes started all 15 games he played in last season, which were career-highs for games played and started.
