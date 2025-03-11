Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons to re-sign cornerback Mike Hughes to three-year deal

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By
16 minutes ago

Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes, a former first-round pick coming off his most productive season, is set to sign a three-year deal worth $18 million, which was confirmed in a text from his agent Christopher Ellison to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Hughes started 15 games at cornerback alongside A.J. Terrell last season.

Hughes, who was a five-star recruit, played at North Carolina and Central Florida. He was taken in the first round (30th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft by the Vikings.

Hughes started all 15 games he played in last season, which were career-highs for games played and started.

MORE TO COME

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Atlanta Falcons

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) and Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)

Credit: AP

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is done for the season after having shoulder surgery

Avalanche acquire Brock Nelson from the Islanders on the eve of the NHL trade deadline

Panthers make Jaycee Horn the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL with $100M deal, AP source says

The Latest

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) pursues Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) during the first half of an NFL game on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Kirk Cousins still a Falcon on eve of the NFL’s new business year, free agency

37m ago

Ex-Falcons starter Richie Grant to sign with 49ers

Falcons agree to terms with linebacker Divine Deablo on two-year deal

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.