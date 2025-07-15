Chiefs beat franchise tag deadline, sign guard Trey Smith to a 4-year, $94M deal, AP source says

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the deadline to sign franchise-tagged guard Trey Smith to a multiyear contract, agreeing to terms Tuesday on a $94 million deal, a person with knowledge of the move told The Associated Press.

The four-year contract includes $70 million guaranteed, said the person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced.

Smith, 26, now has the highest average salary of any player at his position in the NFL at $23.5 million annually.