Falcons to introduce Morris next week as coaching staff assembly continues

Raheem Morris, previously an assistant and interim head coach with the Falcons, is returning to the franchise as head coach.
By
Updated 58 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Head coach Raheem Morris will be introduced by the Falcons at a press conference Feb. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the coaching staff for his first team that will play at the facility continued to become clearer on Monday.

Michael Pitre (running backs), T.J. Yates (wide receivers) and Dwayne Ledford (offensive line) - all of whom coached under Arthur Smith last season - are expected to be retained by Morris, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday. Zach Klein of WSB was the first to report the news.

Jimmy Lake, currently the Rams’ assistant head coach, is being considered for the defensive coordinator position. He was previously the head coach at the University of Washington from 2020-21.

Ledford and Yates will not likely head the same position group under Morris that they held under Smith. Ledford is up for a run-game coordinator title as offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s specialty is the pass game. Yates is a quarterback by trade and may move to a different position group.

Pitre did a fine job the past two seasons with getting Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson ready to play. Allgeier broke the franchise’s record for most rushing yards by a rookie with 1,035 in 2022. Robinson broke the record for most yards from scrimmage (1,463) last season.

Ledford’s offensive line group showed depth last season. Center Drew Dalman showed marked improvement and Ledford successfully converted rookie Matt Bergeron into a guard after he played tackle in college.

In addition to the three coaches expected to return, special teams coordinator Marquice Williams is also being retained by Morris.

