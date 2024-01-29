Falcons to introduce Morris next week as coaching staff assembly continues

FLOWERY BRANCH – Head coach Raheem Morris will be introduced by the Falcons at a press conference Feb. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the coaching staff for his first team that will play at the facility continued to become clearer on Monday.

Michael Pitre (running backs), T.J. Yates (wide receivers) and Dwayne Ledford (offensive line) - all of whom coached under Arthur Smith last season - are expected to be retained by Morris, a source familiar with the situation confirmed Monday. Zach Klein of WSB was the first to report the news.

Jimmy Lake, currently the Rams’ assistant head coach, is being considered for the defensive coordinator position. He was previously the head coach at the University of Washington from 2020-21.