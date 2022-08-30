Falcons to cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday

This is Smith’s second cutdown day as a head coach.

“Well, you know, it was a little bit different,” Smith said. “It’s going to be very fluid. So, what you may see (Tuesday) at 4, it may look different at 4 on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Without the (exhibition) season (at) four (games), these transactions happen earlier now.”

Also, the process is less complicated because of health concerns.

“Last year you were still dealing with some of the COVID restrictions,” Smith said. “So that was a different dynamic. We also played Sunday night. So, we didn’t practice on Monday. And, you know, we only get a certain number of practices this week.

“So, there are a lot of things that are a little bit different. The variables have changed, but like anything, you look at what we did in the past and what can we improve on. We’ve certainly done that.”

After cutting the roster, the Falcons have until noon Wednesday to fill out their 16-player practice squad.

Several of the players who will be released Tuesday will be brought back to the practice squad.

The Falcons opened last season with 25 players on offense, 25 on defense and three specialists.

Defensive end Marlon Davidson, who recently had surgery on his left knee, likely is headed for injured reserve.

The Falcons are holding out hope that rookie wide receiver Drake London will be ready for Game 1. He suffered a hit on his left knee Aug. 12 and has not practiced since.

London was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was slated to be the centerpiece of the team’s revamped wide-receiving corps.

Here’s a look at each position group and the players’ chances of making the final roster (the number beside each position listing is the number on the Falcons’ 53-man roster for the season opener last year against the Eagles):

ROSTER ANALYSIS

QUARTERBACKS (3 last season’s opener)

Locks (2): Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

Bubble (1): Feleipe Franks

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Locks (3): Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and FB Keith Smith

Bubble (2): Qadree Ollison and Tyler Allgeier

Long shots (2): Caleb Huntley and FB John Raine

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Locks (4): Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge

Bubble (3): Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt and Frank Darby

Long shots (3): Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill and KeeSean Johnson

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Locks (3): Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse

Bubble (2): MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick

Long shots (2): Franks and Tucker Fisk

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Locks (6): Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman and Elijah Wilkinson

Bubble (3): Jalen Mayfield, Leroy Watson and Justin Shaffer

Long shots (5): Germain Ifedi, Ryan Neuzil, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison and Tyler Vrabel

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Locks (4): Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush and Nick Thurman

Bubble (3): Marlon Davidson, Derrick Tangelo and Timothy Horne

Long shots (2): Abdullah Anderson and Darrion Daniels

LINEBACKERS (9)

Locks (8): OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. ILB – Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen and Deion Jones

Bubble (3): OLB – Quinton Bell. ILB – Nick Kwiatkoski, Dorian Etheridge

Long shots (2): OLB – Jordan Brailford. ILB – Nathan Landman

CORNERBACKS (6)

Locks (5): A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Dee Alford, Darren Hall and Isaiah Oliver

Bubble (1): Mike Ford

Long shots (2): Corey Ballentine and Matt Hankins

SAFETIES (4)

Locks (2): Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins

Bubble (2): Doug Marlowe and Erik Harris

Long shots (2): Teez Tabor and Henry Black

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Locks (2): K – Younghoe Koo and P – Bradley Pinion

Bubble (1): LS – Liam McCullough or Beau Brinkley (IR)

