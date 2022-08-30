Falcons to cut down to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons left all of their cuts for the final day as they did not submit any transactions to the NFL office Monday.
The Falcons won their final exhibition game, defeating the Jaguars 28-12 on Saturday. They held their final practice Monday before the cutdown. The Falcons must trim the roster from 80 to 53 players by the league-mandated 4 p.m. deadline Tuesday.
The Falcons plan to continue to look at improving their roster after the deadline.
“I think there are 32 teams that are monitoring the waiver wire,” coach Arthur Smith said. “Everybody’s got different philosophies. You can see some guys that were released over the weekend. Some guys (were released Monday and) it leaks out.”
Some teams just announce some of their cuts before the deadline in stages.
This is Smith’s second cutdown day as a head coach.
“Well, you know, it was a little bit different,” Smith said. “It’s going to be very fluid. So, what you may see (Tuesday) at 4, it may look different at 4 on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Without the (exhibition) season (at) four (games), these transactions happen earlier now.”
Also, the process is less complicated because of health concerns.
“Last year you were still dealing with some of the COVID restrictions,” Smith said. “So that was a different dynamic. We also played Sunday night. So, we didn’t practice on Monday. And, you know, we only get a certain number of practices this week.
“So, there are a lot of things that are a little bit different. The variables have changed, but like anything, you look at what we did in the past and what can we improve on. We’ve certainly done that.”
After cutting the roster, the Falcons have until noon Wednesday to fill out their 16-player practice squad.
Several of the players who will be released Tuesday will be brought back to the practice squad.
The Falcons opened last season with 25 players on offense, 25 on defense and three specialists.
Defensive end Marlon Davidson, who recently had surgery on his left knee, likely is headed for injured reserve.
The Falcons are holding out hope that rookie wide receiver Drake London will be ready for Game 1. He suffered a hit on his left knee Aug. 12 and has not practiced since.
London was the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft and was slated to be the centerpiece of the team’s revamped wide-receiving corps.
Here’s a look at each position group and the players’ chances of making the final roster (the number beside each position listing is the number on the Falcons’ 53-man roster for the season opener last year against the Eagles):
ROSTER ANALYSIS
QUARTERBACKS (3 last season’s opener)
Locks (2): Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
Bubble (1): Feleipe Franks
RUNNING BACKS (4)
Locks (3): Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams and FB Keith Smith
Bubble (2): Qadree Ollison and Tyler Allgeier
Long shots (2): Caleb Huntley and FB John Raine
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
Locks (4): Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge
Bubble (3): Damiere Byrd, Jared Bernhardt and Frank Darby
Long shots (3): Cameron Batson, Stanley Berryhill and KeeSean Johnson
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Locks (3): Kyle Pitts, Anthony Firkser and Parker Hesse
Bubble (2): MyCole Pruitt and John FitzPatrick
Long shots (2): Franks and Tucker Fisk
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
Locks (6): Jake Matthews, Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, Matt Hennessy, Drew Dalman and Elijah Wilkinson
Bubble (3): Jalen Mayfield, Leroy Watson and Justin Shaffer
Long shots (5): Germain Ifedi, Ryan Neuzil, Colby Gossett, Jonotthan Harrison and Tyler Vrabel
DEFENSIVE LINE (6)
Locks (4): Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Anthony Rush and Nick Thurman
Bubble (3): Marlon Davidson, Derrick Tangelo and Timothy Horne
Long shots (2): Abdullah Anderson and Darrion Daniels
LINEBACKERS (9)
Locks (8): OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie and DeAngelo Malone. ILB – Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen and Deion Jones
Bubble (3): OLB – Quinton Bell. ILB – Nick Kwiatkoski, Dorian Etheridge
Long shots (2): OLB – Jordan Brailford. ILB – Nathan Landman
CORNERBACKS (6)
Locks (5): A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Dee Alford, Darren Hall and Isaiah Oliver
Bubble (1): Mike Ford
Long shots (2): Corey Ballentine and Matt Hankins
SAFETIES (4)
Locks (2): Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins
Bubble (2): Doug Marlowe and Erik Harris
Long shots (2): Teez Tabor and Henry Black
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
Locks (2): K – Younghoe Koo and P – Bradley Pinion
Bubble (1): LS – Liam McCullough or Beau Brinkley (IR)
