Former Jackets’ dreams on line as NFL reaches cutdown day

Others also have at least a shot at making the roster and, even if cut, could well land on practice squads. Mason, who gave up his extra year of eligibility at Tech to turn professional, was graded the No. 3 running back in the exhibition season by Pro Football Focus and appears to have a shot at making the 49ers’ roster. A roster analysis on the Cowboys’ website said Thomas “will be a tough cut.” Cochran has gotten a good look in Bengals’ exhibition games. A seventh-round pick, Carpenter could be the last safety to make the Packers’ roster.

McGowan and Swilling appear to face longer odds. The seven aren’t the only former Jackets who will hold their breath Tuesday. Wide receiver Jalen Camp (Houston) and tight end Tyler Davis (Green Bay) are also trying to squeeze onto rosters.

