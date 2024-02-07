Falcons’ Terry Fontenot wants Calais Campbell to return

“I think Terry is an incredible GM,” Campbell said. “Just a brilliant mind. We have a great relationship. So, that means a lot to me. I haven’t made a decision yet. I’m working through it.

“I have to give myself a deadline. I’m still in that process, too. It’s something that I’m praying on. Talking to my support team and just taking it one day at a time.”

Campbell watched the team’s introduction of Raheem Morris as its 19th head coach Monday.

“It’s important to know who his people are going to be,” Campbell said. “When you are dealing with unknowns, it’s kind of hard to make decisions.”

Campbell does not know Morris and has not spoken with him.

“Talking to guys who have played for him, I mean they love him,” Campbell said. “That matters a lot. I don’t know him personally. I haven’t had a chance to talk to him, but I know people who love him.”

Morris’ reputation around the NFL is a factor for Campbell to consider.

“Your reputation goes before you do in anything you do, and his reputation is very strong,” Campbell said. “Watching his press conference and just watching the way he communicates, you could see that there is some energy there that is infectious. The team is in great hands. Obviously, every choice is going to have an impact on what I do. We’ll see how it goes.”

