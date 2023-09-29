Falcons’ Sunday opponent: A look at Jaguars DE Travon Walker

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Jaguars took former Georgia standout Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker and the Jaguars (1-2) are set to face the Falcons (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Walker had kind of quiet rookie campaign with 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was taken three picks later, won the rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year awards from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Walker didn’t make the PFWA’s all-rookie team.

“You can tell that he’s improved a lot,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. “He’s a really good player. We all know what that rookie year is like, but he’s been doing a lot of good things. He’s going to be a big challenge for us. We have to be prepared to neutralize him.”

Walker has started all three games this season. He has 12 tackles, one sack, four tackles for losses and a quarterback hit.

Matthews worked against Walker last season when the Falcons and Jaguars held joint practices in Flowery Branch.

“It was good work,” Matthews said. “They are a physical defense. They are very sound. They’ve got good players upfront. Good linebackers, too. It will be a good challenge for us.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles