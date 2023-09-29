Falcons’ Sunday opponent: A look at Jaguars DE Travon Walker

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By
1 hour ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Jaguars took former Georgia standout Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Walker and the Jaguars (1-2) are set to face the Falcons (2-1) at 9:30 a.m. EDT Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Walker had kind of quiet rookie campaign with 49 tackles and 3.5 sacks. Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who was taken three picks later, won the rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year awards from the Pro Football Writers of America.

Walker didn’t make the PFWA’s all-rookie team.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

“You can tell that he’s improved a lot,” Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews said. “He’s a really good player. We all know what that rookie year is like, but he’s been doing a lot of good things. He’s going to be a big challenge for us. We have to be prepared to neutralize him.”

Walker has started all three games this season. He has 12 tackles, one sack, four tackles for losses and a quarterback hit.

Matthews worked against Walker last season when the Falcons and Jaguars held joint practices in Flowery Branch.

“It was good work,” Matthews said. “They are a physical defense. They are very sound. They’ve got good players upfront. Good linebackers, too. It will be a good challenge for us.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Abortions increased last year in Georgia — except for Black women2h ago

Social Security overpayments draw scrutiny and outrage from Congress
1h ago

Credit: AP

Training center petitions posted on Atlanta city website after initial glitch
51m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide
2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Do touchscreens protect ballot secrecy? Georgia election board to decide
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta meat market owner pleads guilty to $10M food stamp fraud
4h ago
The Latest

Falcons’ Desmond Ridder on the Jaguars’ defense
35m ago
Calvin Ridley, Falcons cross paths again in London
1h ago
3 key matchups: Falcons vs. Jaguars
2h ago
Featured

Credit: The Carter Center

Jimmy Carter closes in on decades-long goal: Eradicating Guinea worm
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s matchup with Bowling Green
21h ago
Delta to adjust harsh SkyMiles policy changes for elite frequent flyers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top