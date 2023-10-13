Falcons’ Sunday opponent: A look at Commanders quarterback Sam Howell

By
1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Sam Howell, who’s 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, was the first player taken in the fifth round (144th overall) of the 2022 draft.

He had a storied career at North Carolina. From 2019-21, he passed for 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns and 23 interceptions for the Tar Heels.

Howell, who played in only one game as a rookie, was drafted after Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis, Bailey Zappe.

Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke was with the Commanders for the past three seasons.

“He was great,” Heinicke said of Howell. “I love Sam. He’s a good dude. He wants to be a great quarterback. I respect that a lot about him. When he gets to work every day, he’s just trying to get better.”

Like Ridder, Howell was named his team’s starter over the offseason.

Howell, who’s been sacked 29 times, has completed 131 of 191 passes (68.8%) for 1,349 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a passer rating of 86.1.

I knew a lot about Sam just following him,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Big recruit going to North Carolina. Broke a lot of records there. Vertical passer.”

At times, the Commanders haven’t been able to pass block long enough to let Howell sling it deep.

“He throws a very accurate deep ball,” Smith said. “I think he’s tougher than hell. It has nothing to do with – yeah, they’ve been sacked. They’ve had to come back in some games, and other games – it’s a good passing attack.

“But that’s what you see (is) his toughness. He’s resilient. He’s a smart football player. ... We have a lot of respect for Sam.”

