Falcons’ offseason changes on defense led to Mykal Walker’s release

Atlanta Falcons
By
54 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Arthur Smith would not say if linebacker Mykal Walker didn’t fit the new defense scheme.

Walker was released Sunday after playing 24 snaps at inside linebacker against the Dolphins in the exhibition opener Friday.

Walker, who started 12 games last season, was tried at strongside linebacker in training camp.

“I’m going to be honest with you, I love Mykal,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “There’s been a lot of guys I love to coach. Why are we focused on him? We’ve made more transactions than anybody. I’m just curious, is there something I’m missing?”

It was pointed out to Smith that Walker started 12 games in 2022.

“We had a lot of guys who started in 12 games and we couldn’t – I’m just saying, it’s a year-after-year thing,” Smith said. “There’s so many things. It’s not just this player, that player. There’s a whole big picture involved in it, and there’s a lot of factors.”

The Falcon spent $130.5 million – safety Jessie Bates ($64 million), defensive tackle David Onyemata ($35 million), linebacker Kaden Elliss ($21.5 million), defensive end Calais Campbell ($7 million) and linebacker Bud Dupree ($3 million) – to improve their defense.

“We have a lot of guys that we sign back or (who) have other opportunities elsewhere, so that’s why I was a little confused,” Smith said. “We love Mykal, but there’s been a ton of players that we’ve had the privilege to coach. Again, you try to make the best decision for this team, and that’s what kind of guides you.”

Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen grew close to Walker, who was a fourth-round pick out of Fresno State in the 2020 draft. He was claimed off waivers by the Bears.

“Mykal is my guy,” Andersen said. “I love him. Will be friends with him forever. I’m happy that he’s there (in Chicago). I wish him all of the best for sure.”

