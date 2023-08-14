Falcons sign veteran free-agent to add depth at cornerback

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By
56 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH -- With three cornerbacks out and a fourth recovering from an injury, the Falcons signed a free-agent cornerback Monday who has 17 career NFL starts on his resume.

Blessuan Austin, who was drafted by the Jets in 2019 and started 16 games with the team over the next two seasons, provides depth in the secondary as Jeff Okudah (left ankle), Mike Hughes (soft tissue) and Cornell Armstrong (soft tissue) are currently sidelined, and Clark Phillips III returned to workouts Sunday from an ankle injury.

The 27-year-old Austin, who also started one game for the Seahawks during the 2021 season, has played in 29 NFL games and has career totals of 98 tackles, eight passes defensed, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one quarterback hit.

