Falcons sign two defensive backs, waive two offensive players

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Running back Robert Burns, who was the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, was one of two offensive players waived by the Falcons on Monday.

The Falcons also waived wide receiver Austin Mack, a Canadian Football League all-star in 2023 who had 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

The team signed a pair of defensive backs Monday -- cornerback William Hooper and safety Josh Thompson. Hooper, who played at Northwestern State, has spent time with the Packers, Cardinals and Patriots.