Falcons sign two defensive backs, waive two offensive players

2023 CFL all-star receiver Austin Mack, injured RB Robert Burns waived; safety and cornerback added to defense hit hard by injuries
32 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Running back Robert Burns, who was the physically unable to perform list with a foot injury, was one of two offensive players waived by the Falcons on Monday.

The Falcons also waived wide receiver Austin Mack, a Canadian Football League all-star in 2023 who had 78 receptions for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns as a member of the Montreal Alouettes.

The team signed a pair of defensive backs Monday -- cornerback William Hooper and safety Josh Thompson. Hooper, who played at Northwestern State, has spent time with the Packers, Cardinals and Patriots.

Thompson, who played at Texas, has spent time with the Titans and Jaguars.

