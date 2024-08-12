Falcons have ex-Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in for visit

The Falcons would have to some salary cap maneuvering to get a deal down with Simmons. They could likely open up some room by completing a contract extension with cornerback A.J. Terrell.

The Falcons are thin at safety after losing DeMarcco Hellams for a significant period with an left ankle injury.

Currently, Richie Grant is playing alongside Jessie Bates III with the first-team defense.

“These guys are continuously just pounding and grinding the roster,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said of the personnel department. “Kyle Smith, Ryan Pace and Terry (Fontenot), they do a nice job of that and they continue to improve (the roster).”

After the first week of exhibition games, teams are likely to start making more moves leading up to the Aug. 27 cut down date.

“I definitely can see some things happening over the next couple of weeks and how we go about our business, but I’m excited with all the opportunities and things that they always bring up and present,” Morris said.

Gray on King: Falcons assistant head coach/defense Jerry Gray is a big supporter of cornerback Kevin King.

He was his position coach with the Packers.

King, who had a strong game against the Dolphins, is trying to make a return after missing two full seasons. Gray believes he can make it back to NFL starter status.

“To me, I think he can,” Gray said. “It’s going take some time. No. 1, it takes trust from the coaches that he’s been out for two years, do we trust him enough to get him out on the football field.”

King looked good playing against Miami’s backups. The Dolphins sat 40 players, while the Falcons sat 22.

“Ok, Miami, we’ve seen that,” Gray said. “Now, can you put it together against Baltimore. Can you do it again against Jacksonville? Then you let your chips fall where they may.”

Gray that it was step in the right direction for King.

“If he’s on this team, you can see a guy who can make some plays,” Gray said. “He has great ball skills. He knows what he can do. I like him because I know what he can do. Now, you have to prove it to everybody else.”

Being away from the game for two full seasons is a long time.

“We’ll see,” Gray said. “He played against backups. Right now, we consider him as a backup. … Right now, he’s one of our fourth, fifth or sixth corners. Now, can you keep working to get to where you supposed to be on this roster.”

Gray liked the interception.

“It meant a lot because now, we know that when the ball is in the air, he can go get it,” Gray said. “It shows that if I’m around the football I can catch the football. Now, what else can you do.”

King also did well against the Dolphins in the joint practices.

“He did a really good job there,” Gray said. “The biggest thing we’ve got to do is make sure that he stays healthy and can you keep competing week-in and week-out.”

Grant will get eased into action: Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant was at practice wearing No. 84 and some bright orange cleats Monday.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get out there,” Morris said. “He’ll be full go in individual (drills). We’ll kind of give him baby-steps when it comes to game reps and to get him ready for the games to see what he can do. We are really fired up about adding people.”

11-on-11 padded practice: The closest thing to real football in practice is when they go 11-on-11 in pads (no live tackling).

The first-team units clearly had the upper hand going against the second-team players. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sharp as he completed six of seven passes over the first two periods (12 plays) of the first-team offense against the second-team defense in the padded practices.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had a more difficult time going against the first-team defense. He was one of three in his first six plays and three of four in the next grouping of plays.

Cousins had a couple 20-yard gainers to Darnell Mooney and one to tight end Kyle Pitts, who appeared to be covered.

“I just went into my route,” Pitts said. “That’s not a quick-timing throw. So, I knew I had time to work. I just have to win my matchup.”

Pitts went up between two defenders to haul down the pass.

Touchdown review: Falcons wide receiver O.J. Hiliare, who played in the SWAC at Alabama A&M and the MAC at Bowling Green, nearly had a touchdown catch against the Dolphins.

The TD and extra point could have tied up the game late. The Falcons were going for the win with a two-point conversion.

“As they were reviewing it, everyone was telling me that it was a touchdown,” Hiliare said. “I ran on the field at first. It was like OK ‘Touchdown.’ Two-point conversion team. But they called it incomplete.”

Hiliare thought he got his left foot down.

“On the jumbotron it looked like a touchdown,” Hiliare said. “Everybody was like ‘touchdown.’ ”

Gwyn was ready to go: Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn started at center for Ryan Neuzil (calf injury) against the Dolphins.

“It went pretty good,” Gwyn said. “We could have done some stuff better, but we played pretty good as a whole.”

Gwyn enjoyed working with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“Just putting everything together,” Gwyn said. “Complement the run and the pass is something that we need to do. Keeping him upright and getting the run game going, other than that, I think it was pretty straight.”

Gwyn, who was drafted in the seventh round in 2023 out of South Carolina, has been working at left and right guard. He’s trying to make the team as a backup guard/center.

“Every other day or so, I’m transferring from both guard positions and then also getting that center in,” Gwyn said. “Just making sure that I stay versatile and know what to do on everything. It’s been going good.”

