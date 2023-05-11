Falcons sign seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams

FLOWERY BRANCH — Former Alabama safety DeMarcco Hellams signed a four-year contract worth $3.9 million with the Falcons on Thursday, and he will take part in the rookie minicamp, his agent Jim Ivler confirmed.
Hellams was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round (224th overall) of the NFL draft.
Hellams led Alabama with 108 tackles last season. In his four collegiate seasons, he had 255 tackles (7.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and four interceptions over 40 games.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC Channel 2 in Houston originally reported the deal.
