Falcons sign safety to practice squad

JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- The Falcons signed safety Jovante Moffatt to their practice squad Tuesday.

Moffatt, 25, is 6-foot and 210 pounds. He played at Middle Tennessee and has played in 14 NFL games, all with the Browns.

He puts the Falcons’ practice squad back to the maximum limit of 16.

Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins speaks to defensive lineman Noah Collins during the first half Saturday in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: John Bazemore

Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves catcher William Contreras hits a solo home run to the left field during the sixth inning at Truist Park against Philadelphia Phillies in Atlanta on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley is brought down by Georgia Tech's defensive line during the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ole Miss running back Ulysses Bentley is brought down by Georgia Tech's defensive line during the second half Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic are eager to get back on the court. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) takes the handoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Atlanta. Allgeier scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario gets five from third base coach Ron Washington hitting a solo home run to take a 5-2 lead over the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning in a MLB baseball game on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

