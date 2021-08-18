ajc logo
Falcons re-sign defensive tackle Eli Ankou

052521 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive players Brandon Copeland (from left), Marcus Murphy, Zac Dawe, Foyesade Oluokun, Eli Ankou, Fabian Moreau, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner loosen up during OTAs at the team training facility on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
052521 Flowery Branch: Atlanta Falcons defensive players Brandon Copeland (from left), Marcus Murphy, Zac Dawe, Foyesade Oluokun, Eli Ankou, Fabian Moreau, and Jacob Tuioti-Mariner loosen up during OTAs at the team training facility on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Flowery Branch. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Defensive tackle Eli Ankou, who was with the Falcons for most of the offseason, re-signed with the team on Wednesday.

Also, the Falcons requested waivers on wide receiver Jeff Badet, who’d been on injured reserve.

Ankou will be available for practice as the team takes part in two-day workouts with the Dolphins.

The signing of Ankou puts the Falcons at the 85-man limit.

Ankou, who’s 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, played at UCLA.

Ankou, 27, has spent time with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas. He has played in 27 NFL games and has made two starts.

Ankou recent transactions

  • May 12, 2017: Houston Texans signed Ankou.
  • Sept. 3, 2017: Jacksonville Jaguars acquired Ankou off waivers from Texans.
  • Sept. 1, 2019: Jaguars waived Ankou.
  • Sept. 2, 2019: Jaguars cut Ankou.
  • Sept. 3, 2019: Jaguars added Ankou to practice squad.
  • Oct. 22, 2019: Cleveland Browns signed Ankou.
  • Sept. 7, 2020: Indianapolis Colts acquired Ankou off waivers from the Browns.
  • Oct.17, 2020: Colts waived Ankou.
  • Oct. 19, 2020: Texans acquired Ankou off waivers from Colts.
  • Nov. 2, 2020: Dallas Cowboys acquired Ankou from Texans for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick.
  • May 17, 2021: Falcons signed Ankou.
  • June 22, 2021: Buffalo Bills signed Ankou.

SOURCE: ProFootballReference.com

