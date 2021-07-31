Falcons WR Jeff Badet down with an injury

Falcons wide receiver Jeff Badet suffered a lower body injury, which led to the team signing another wide receiver on Friday.
Badet, 26, who’s 5-11 and 182 pounds, has spent time with the Vikings and Washington. He has played in three NFL games. He played i the XFL after running a 4.27 at Oklahoma’s Pro Day back in 2018.
“Badet went down with a minor lower body injury,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Saturday. “It’s an opportunity. Guys, the one thing as you’re working through protocols you get roster flexibility and so we’ve got spots. It’s a great opportunity for guys to come in here and compete.”
With Badet down, the Falcons signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore.
As a rookie in 2018, Moore played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him out of Missouri in the fourth round that year (133rd overall). He caught two passes for 15 yards and returned four kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.
Moore, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, hasn’t played in a game since 2018. He was cut by the Packers during the preseason in 2019 and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Browns and the Texans.
