Falcons WR Jeff Badet down with an injury

Badet, 26, who’s 5-11 and 182 pounds, has spent time with the Vikings and Washington. He has played in three NFL games. He played i the XFL after running a 4.27 at Oklahoma’s Pro Day back in 2018.

“Badet went down with a minor lower body injury,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Saturday. “It’s an opportunity. Guys, the one thing as you’re working through protocols you get roster flexibility and so we’ve got spots. It’s a great opportunity for guys to come in here and compete.”