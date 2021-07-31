ajc logo
X

Falcons WR Jeff Badet down with an injury

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Caption
Falcons coach Arthur Smith and GM Terry Fontenot speak to fans at the team's training camp.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

Falcons wide receiver Jeff Badet suffered a lower body injury, which led to the team signing another wide receiver on Friday.

Badet, 26, who’s 5-11 and 182 pounds, has spent time with the Vikings and Washington. He has played in three NFL games. He played i the XFL after running a 4.27 at Oklahoma’s Pro Day back in 2018.

“Badet went down with a minor lower body injury,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said on Saturday. “It’s an opportunity. Guys, the one thing as you’re working through protocols you get roster flexibility and so we’ve got spots. It’s a great opportunity for guys to come in here and compete.”

With Badet down, the Falcons signed wide receiver J’Mon Moore.

As a rookie in 2018, Moore played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers, who drafted him out of Missouri in the fourth round that year (133rd overall). He caught two passes for 15 yards and returned four kickoffs for a 25.5-yard average.

Moore, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, hasn’t played in a game since 2018. He was cut by the Packers during the preseason in 2019 and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Browns and the Texans.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

For more content about The Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DOrlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

In Other News
1
5 things we learned at Day 3 of Falcons’ training camp
2
Falcons’ Chris Lindstrom has his vaccination
3
Ex Falcons’ assistant coach George Stewart joins league office
4
Falcons sign wide receiver J’Mon Moore
5
Bulked-up Matt Hennessy ready to battle for Falcons’ center spot
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top