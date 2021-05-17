Falcons add two nose tackles

Nose tackles Eli Ankou and Olive Sagapolu were signed Monday by the Falcons.
Ankou, 26, is 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. He has played in 27 NFL games with Jacksonville, Cleveland and Dallas. He went undrafted in 2017 out of UCLA.
Sagapolu, 24, is 6-2 and 331 pounds. He spent the last two seasons with Green Bay and Detroit, but has yet to play in an NFL game. He played college football at Wisconsin.
The team released defensive lineman Eli Howard (Texas Tech) — one of about 20 undrafted free agents the team added following the NFL draft.