Falcons sign Damiere Byrd to practice squad

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
0 minutes ago
X

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who played with the team last season, to the practice squad Thursday.

Wide receiver Keilahn Harris was placed on practice-squad injured reserve.

Byrd played in 14 games and made four starts last season for the Falcons. He finished with 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.

He signed with the Panthers over the offseason and was waived/injured Aug. 25.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

For Kenneth Chesebro, political turnabout ends in criminal charges3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian opens showroom, confirms 2024 Georgia factory groundbreaking
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Amid House speaker chaos, Georgia’s Mike Collins finds comedic relief
52m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s plan to expand Medicaid enrolls fewer than 2,000 so far
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s plan to expand Medicaid enrolls fewer than 2,000 so far
6h ago

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Georgia settles lawsuit with trans employees seeking health coverage
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons close to unlocking their rushing attack when defenses stack the line
3h ago
Poll: Vote for Atlanta’s biggest sports villain
9h ago
Villain No. 1 Bobby Petrino: The middle-of-the-night escape artist
9h ago
Featured

Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
12h ago
Parking at the Atlanta airport? Better reserve a spot
7h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top