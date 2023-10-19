Falcons sign Damiere Byrd to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed wide receiver Damiere Byrd, who played with the team last season, to the practice squad Thursday.
Wide receiver Keilahn Harris was placed on practice-squad injured reserve.
Byrd played in 14 games and made four starts last season for the Falcons. He finished with 13 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns.
He signed with the Panthers over the offseason and was waived/injured Aug. 25.
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
The Latest