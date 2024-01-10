Falcons sign 16 players to reserve/futures contracts

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 16 players, including 13 of their former practice-squad players, to reserve/future contracts Wednesday.

Running back Robert Burns, wide receiver Austin Mack and defensive end Willington Previlon were with other teams. Burns was on the Bears’ practice squad. Mack played last season in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes. Previlon has been on the practice squads of the Packers, Bucs and Cowboys.

Wide receiver Chris Blair, cornerback Natrone Brooks, safety Lukas Denis, linebacker Milo Eifler, defensive tackle Demone Harris, offensive tackle John Leglue, linebacker Donavan Mutin, guard Justin Shaffer, offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda, safety Tre Tarpley, offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, running back Carlos Washington and offensive tackle Barry Wesley were on the practice squad last season.