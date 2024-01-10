Exclusive
Falcons sign 16 players to reserve/futures contracts

The Atlanta Falcons logo is shown in the media room the day after the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the Falcons Practice Facility Friday, April 29, 2022, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed 16 players, including 13 of their former practice-squad players, to reserve/future contracts Wednesday.

Running back Robert Burns, wide receiver Austin Mack and defensive end Willington Previlon were with other teams. Burns was on the Bears’ practice squad. Mack played last season in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes. Previlon has been on the practice squads of the Packers, Bucs and Cowboys.

Wide receiver Chris Blair, cornerback Natrone Brooks, safety Lukas Denis, linebacker Milo Eifler, defensive tackle Demone Harris, offensive tackle John Leglue, linebacker Donavan Mutin, guard Justin Shaffer, offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda, safety Tre Tarpley, offensive tackle Tyler Vrabel, running back Carlos Washington and offensive tackle Barry Wesley were on the practice squad last season.

