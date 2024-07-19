Falcons set to report for first training camp under Raheem Morris

Morris, who was on Dan Quinn’s coaching staff (2015-20) and was the interim head coach in 2020, came over from the Rams, where he was defensive coordinator when they won Super Bowl LVI.

Morris started retooling the team after he was hired Jan. 25.

“For me, it’s about my own personal juice, my energy and my vibe,” Morris said about what he plans to bring to the team. “I think that stuff is what changes the game. When I went out to L.A., I was lucky enough to go out there with Sean McVay.”

Morris and McVay had coached together with Washington (2012-14). McVay, who played at Marist, landed the Rams job in 2017 as the youngest coach in NFL history (30). He quickly turned the Rams around.

“You talk about a culture that was in place, the ‘we not me’ mentality of Sean McVay,” Morris said, who joined the Rams in 2021 after interviewing for the Falcons’ spot that went to Smith. “Then to go there and just be a part of his energy, his vibe, the communication at the highest level.”

Morris plans to be clear and direct with the players about his expectations.

“Some of the details that you are able to bring to it from how you want to go out there and execute,” Morris said. “Some of the things that we are able to get together and be able to almost seamlessly do together on the football field, it’s what you want to add to the culture.”

Morris was Tampa Bay’s head coach for three seasons (2009-11) and posted a 17-31 record. He was 4-7 as the Falcons’ interim head coach.

Morris is set to proceed with two first-time NFL coordinators in Zac Robinson (offense) and Jimmy Lake (defense). Special-teams coordinator Marquice Williams was retained from Smith’s staff.

The coordinators will carry the key messages, assignments and add to the vibe.

“When that stuff goes throughout the building, you get these relationships that just aren’t regular,” Morris said. “It keeps going back to what you are talking about when you talk about cultures, and it’s really the relationship piece of it. How your guys play the game together.”

Williams was impressed with Morris and how he ran the Falcons’ offseason program.

“He’s great,” Williams said. “Just to see how he interacts with myself, players and coaches. Obviously, there is an hierarchy on the team. He is the head coach. He doesn’t seem like wanting to use that in terms of what level you’re on.”

The goal is to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Morris was the assistant head coach/wide receivers on the Falcons’ team that collapsed in Super Bowl 51 in February 2017.

“He has the common goal of winning the Super Bowl, like everyone on this team has,” Williams said. “He wants to make every single player, every single coach, the best version of themselves. Whatever your best assets are, your best skills, he’s going to push everyone in that direction.”

Morris worked on blending the new players with the returning players. He also had to do the same thing with the new staff members and the ones he retained from Smith’s staff.

“We’re not only grateful for coach Morris, but the staff that he’s brought in,” Williams said. “It’s really a special dynamic that we have here.”

The health of Cousins (Achilles) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (knee) are the two big issues facing the Falcons.

If both players return healthy and are ready for full-time duty by the season opener Sept. 8, then the expectations for the coming season will drastically change.

In order to knock off Tampa Bay, which has won three consecutive NFC South titles, Cousins will need to be healthy and play at the Pro Bowl level he played at in 2021 and 2022. Cousins is set to turn 36 on Aug. 19.

On offense, the Falcons are hoping that Cousins can better utilize the weapons that were taken high in recent drafts: tight end/wide receiver Kyle Pitts (fourth overall, 2021), wide receiver Drake London (eighth, 2022) and running back Bijan Robinson (eighth, 2023).

“Having a veteran quarterback who’s seen everything with a young group of playmakers, just speaking for the offense, if we can continue to stack positive days, it should be really exciting,” Falcons wide receivers coach Ike Hilliard said.

On defense, the Falcons could receive a major boost if Jarrett cleanly recovers from knee surgery.

“It would be huge,” outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said about getting Jarrett back. “Right now, we’ve got the guys on the inside stepping up, but you can’t replace a guy like that. So, once he gets back out there, it will be fun having him out here to talk some more trash to the offense.”

Jarrett and defensive tackle David Onyemata, who signed as a free agent in 2023, were starting to play well together.

“For sure, it’s always about trying to create those mismatches,” Carter said. “With those two guys inside there are mismatches all over the place. So, they are definitely impact players. To have them as anchors inside, that makes everything a whole lot easier.”

Morris and Lake must find some pass rushers.

With Bud Dupree and Calais Campbell not re-signing, Arnold Ebiketie is the team’s top returning pass-rusher. Dupree and Campbell tied for the team lead with 6.5 sacks last season.

Ebiketie, who was drafted to play in the 3-4 alignment by the former regime, flashed as a pass-rusher and finished with six sacks while playing 384 defensive snaps (34%).

He played in all 17 games and made six starts. In addition to the six sacks, he had five hurries and four quarterback knockdowns. He had 25 tackles and two missed tackles.

In new regime’s 3-4, Ebiketie’s playing time should increase.

The vibe for “Camp Morris” is set to start.

