Falcons address need for pass rusher, select Georgia's Jalon Walker with No. 15 pick in NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons stayed in state and addressed their need for pass rush help by selecting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.
Walker won the 2024 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He is viewed as a player with the potential to play a hybrid role in the NFL as a linebacker and edge rusher.
At 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, there are questions if Walker has sufficient size to flourish as a pass rusher against NFL offensive tackles. He had 61 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks for Georgia in 2024.
The Falcons entered the draft with only five picks, including only one pick on Friday. They have the No. 46 overall pick in the second round on Friday and then one pick in the fourth round and two in the seventh on Saturday.
The Falcons also addressed their pass rush in free agency. Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd, another former Georgia player, to a one-year, $10 million deal after finishing next to last in the league with 31 sacks in 2024. Floyd, 32, had 8 1/2 sacks for San Francisco last season.
Since 1966, the Atlanta Falcons had never drafted a player from UGA in the first or second round of the NFL draft.
AJC'S 2025 position-by-position 11-part NFL draft series
The Falcons hold the 15th overall pick in the draft, and former Georgia standout Jalon Walker is expected to be drafted in the top 10.
