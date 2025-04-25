Falcons address need for pass rusher, select Georgia's Jalon Walker with No. 15 pick in NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons stayed in state and addressed their need for pass rush help by selecting Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Walker won the 2024 Butkus Award as the nation’s best linebacker. He is viewed as a player with the potential to play a hybrid role in the NFL as a linebacker and edge rusher.

At 6-foot-1 and 243 pounds, there are questions if Walker has sufficient size to flourish as a pass rusher against NFL offensive tackles. He had 61 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks for Georgia in 2024.