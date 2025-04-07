Falcons re-sign nickel back Dee Alford

FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornerback Dee Alford, who started 16 games over the past two seasons at nickel back, re-signed with the Falcons on Monday.

Alford played in 16 games and made 11 starts last season. He had 83 tackles, had 11 pass breakups and forced a fumble.

Alford, who played at Spalding High School and Tusculum, started his pro career in the Canadian Football League with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.