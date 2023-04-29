Falcons select defensive end Zach Harrison in the third round

“Everybody is on a different journey,” said Harrison, who was a highly touted national recruit coming out of high school. “My process was just a little different. I feel like I hit my stride last season. I plan to carry it on to the next level.”

Harrison had some family and friends over to watch the draft.

“I’ve been watching the draft for the past six years, but now with it being an option, it’s a little bit different,” Harrison said. “Just had to watch. We were downstairs playing cards. Just trying to get my mind off of it. Just looking at the TV, staring at it.”

There was a break in the card action when the phone rang.

“We were playing UNO,” Harrison said. “We were playing spoons for a couple of rounds and then we went to UNO. It was in between games. We were sitting around a chatting. The phone ringed and I answered it. I never answered the phone so fast in my life.”

It was the Falcons.

“They are going to get everything that I’ve got in me,” Harrison said. “The Falcons took a chance on me, so they are going to get everything that I’ve got.”

The Columbus workout was conducted by Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielson.

“I was just getting to see how he coaches and seeing how he likes to operate on the field,” Harrison said. “He’s definitely a get to the point type of guy. He’s going to tell you what he wants and he expects it to happen. That’s perfect for me. Tell me what the corrections are and I’ll fix them. I think it’s a good merger of personalities.”

Harrison is familiar with the city after spending a week here with the Buckeyes before last season’s College Football Playoff game against Georgia.

“I’m excited to live in Atlanta,” Harrison said. “We were down there for the last bowl game. It’s a beautiful City. I love the culture and the things that Atlanta has to offer.”

Harrison had 11 career sacks for the Buckeyes.

In 2019, he played in 14 games for the Buckeyes and had 24 tackles, five for loss and 3.5 sacks.

In 2020, he played in seven games as a reserve and missed the College Football Playoff semifinal because of COVID-19 protocols. He returned for the title game.

In 2021, Harrison was named third-team All-Big Ten. Last season, Harrison earned second-team all-conference honors.

Overall, he played in 40 games for the Buckeyes and finished with 24 tackles for losses, an interception and four forced fumbles.

