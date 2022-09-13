ajc logo
Falcons release official depth chart for Rams game

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off the ball to running back Cordarrelle Patterson during the second quarter against the Saints. Patterson was listed as the No. 1 kick returner for Sunday's game against the Rams. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota hands off the ball to running back Cordarrelle Patterson during the second quarter against the Saints. Patterson was listed as the No. 1 kick returner for Sunday's game against the Rams. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons signed tight end Anthony Firkser to their 53-man roster and placed him third at tight end on the official depth chart the team released Tuesday.

Also, running back Cordarrelle Patterson was listed as the team’s top kickoff returner.

Here’s a look at the depth chart ahead of the Falcons’ game at the Rams at 4:05 p.m. Sunday:

OFFENSE

QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder

RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams

FB – Keith Smith

WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt

TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks

LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga

LG – Elijah Wilkinson

C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett

RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi

WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne

NT – Anthony Rush

DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson

OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell

ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski

ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford

FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe

SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris

CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams

PR – Avery Williams

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Rookie Vaughn Grissom has been solid as a replacement at second base for the Braves. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Curtis Compton

Georgia Tech linebacker Charlie Thomas (1) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Falcons restructured linebacker Deion Jones’ contract to get him more cash sooner and create some salary-cap space for the team. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik, File)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Considering his background – starting with his dad – it would be hard to call Shane Beamer (left) a part of Kirby Smart’s coaching tree. But he credits the Georgia coach and his time in Athens for a lot of what he’s trying to implement at South Carolina. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa (left) will try to keep the team in the playoff chase. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

The Falcons signed tight end Anthony Firkser (left) to their 53-man roster Tuesday. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Credit: Danny Karnik

Grayson Green, a 17-year-old from Marietta, was shot and killed at a party May 21.

Credit: Marietta Police Department

