Falcons release nose tackle Anthony Rush

Rush was listed at 6-foot-4 and 361 pounds. He played 28 snaps (46%) against New Orleans, He played 13 snaps (30%) against the Rams, 18 snaps (38%) against the Seahawks and 28 snaps (38%) against the Browns. He had seven tackle.

Without Rush, the Falcons have Abdullah Anderson and Timothy Horne to play at nose tackle.

Oliver returned to practice almost a year to the date of the injury, which he sustained against Washington on Oct. 3 last season.

Oliver is not sure if he’ll be active Sunday, when the Falcons (2-2) are set to play the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South. He has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD