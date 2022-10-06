Falcons release nose tackle Anthony Rush

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Nose tackle Anthony Rush, who started all four games this season, was released by the Falcons on Thursday.
The Falcons now have an open spot on the 53-man roster.
Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who’s coming off knee surgery, returned to practice from injured reserve Wednesday.
The Falcons have 21 days to activate Oliver to the 53-man roster.
“The knee felt good,” Oliver said Wednesday. “It felt comfortable. Now, it’s just a matter of getting back into it. Obviously not having practiced for the last few weeks, kind of the biggest thing is getting back use to it. It definitely felt good today.”
Rush was listed at 6-foot-4 and 361 pounds. He played 28 snaps (46%) against New Orleans, He played 13 snaps (30%) against the Rams, 18 snaps (38%) against the Seahawks and 28 snaps (38%) against the Browns. He had seven tackle.
Without Rush, the Falcons have Abdullah Anderson and Timothy Horne to play at nose tackle.
Oliver returned to practice almost a year to the date of the injury, which he sustained against Washington on Oct. 3 last season.
Oliver is not sure if he’ll be active Sunday, when the Falcons (2-2) are set to play the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South. He has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
