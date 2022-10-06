ajc logo
X

Falcons release nose tackle Anthony Rush

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago
Abdullah Anderson, Timothy Horne to get snaps at nose tackle as part of roster churn

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Nose tackle Anthony Rush, who started all four games this season, was released by the Falcons on Thursday.

The Falcons now have an open spot on the 53-man roster.

Cornerback Isaiah Oliver, who’s coming off knee surgery, returned to practice from injured reserve Wednesday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons have 21 days to activate Oliver to the 53-man roster.

“The knee felt good,” Oliver said Wednesday. “It felt comfortable. Now, it’s just a matter of getting back into it. Obviously not having practiced for the last few weeks, kind of the biggest thing is getting back use to it. It definitely felt good today.”

Rush was listed at 6-foot-4 and 361 pounds. He played 28 snaps (46%) against New Orleans, He played 13 snaps (30%) against the Rams, 18 snaps (38%) against the Seahawks and 28 snaps (38%) against the Browns. He had seven tackle.

Without Rush, the Falcons have Abdullah Anderson and Timothy Horne to play at nose tackle.

Oliver returned to practice almost a year to the date of the injury, which he sustained against Washington on Oct. 3 last season.

Oliver is not sure if he’ll be active Sunday, when the Falcons (2-2) are set to play the Buccaneers (2-2) in an early-season battle for first place in the NFC South. He has played in 50 games and made 33 starts for the Falcons. He has played 2,159 defensive snaps and 363 on special teams.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Duke1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about No. 2 Georgia vs. Auburn
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s why Braves are well-positioned to repeat as World Series champs
9h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / Staff

Coaches of small, rural programs discuss impact of booster clubs, community support
5h ago

Credit: Vino Wong / Staff

Coaches of small, rural programs discuss impact of booster clubs, community support
5h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
The Latest

Credit: TNS

Falcons’ injury report: Kyle Pitts missed second day with hamstring injury
34m ago
Falcons’ Caleb Huntley bet on himself, and he’s winning
1h ago
Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on ball-handling: ‘It’s something that we’re continuing to work...
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
20h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top