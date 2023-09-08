BreakingNews
Falcons reach injury settlement, release Cornell Armstrong

Atlanta Falcons
By
39 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — Cornell Armstrong, who ended last season as the Falcons’ starting right cornerback, was released from injured reserve by the team Friday with an injury settlement.

Armstrong played in nine games and made four starts for the Falcons last season. He had multiple offers before re-signing with the team in March.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Armstrong has been trying to stick in the NFL since the Dolphins selected him in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft. Armstrong, who’s 6-foot and 180 pounds, played at Southern Mississippi.

After playing in 15 games in 2018, Armstrong was waived by the Dolphins and since has been on the fringes of the NFL. He was with Texans for most of 2019 through 2021 as be bounced back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. He played in 15 games with the Texans before signing with the Falcons.

