Falcons re-sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, one of the team’s top special-teams players, re-signed with the Falcons on Tuesday.

Hodge, who last season played 259 special-teams snaps and led the team with nine special-teams tackles, signed a one-year contract.

On offense last season, he caught 13 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown.

Hodge, 28, played at Prairie View A&M and also has played with the Rams, Browns and Lions.

He has played in 72 NFL games and made three starts. He has 43 catches for 632 yards and a touchdown over 199 offensive snaps (19%).

