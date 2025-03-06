Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

Former Peachtree Ridge High School player Steelers Cameron Heyward (97) shakes hands with Falcons long-sapper Liam McCullough after the Steelers defeated the falcons 19-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Former Peachtree Ridge High School player Steelers Cameron Heyward (97) shakes hands with Falcons long-sapper Liam McCullough after the Steelers defeated the falcons 19-16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
29 minutes ago

The Falcons re-signed dependable and accurate long snapper Liam McCullough to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

McCullough, 27, is 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, and has been with the Falcons since 2022. He has play in 51 consecutive games.

About the Author

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta United defender Ronald Hernandez during training camp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, January 16, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta United without its top three fullbacks after Ronald Hernandez ruled out

Manager Ronny Deila has three options to replace Hernandez.

Cowboys and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa agree on $80M, 4-year contract, agent says

Once a pleasant surprise, Dylan Lee now longest-tenured Braves reliever

The Latest

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon (15) looks on during warm-up moments before the Falcons face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons' Matthew Judon, Dee Alford headed for free agency

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Falcons taking Georgia’s Jalon Walker in his mock NFL draft

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s mock NFL draft 2.0: Which defender will Falcons take?

Featured

(L-R) Lobbyist Edward Lindsey and Robin Fowler watch a video feed of the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LIVE UPDATES

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.