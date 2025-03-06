Falcons re-sign long snapper Liam McCullough

The Falcons re-signed dependable and accurate long snapper Liam McCullough to a four-year contract, the team announced Thursday.
McCullough, 27, is 6-foot-2 and 247 pounds, and has been with the Falcons since 2022. He has play in 51 consecutive games.
