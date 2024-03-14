Atlanta Falcons

Falcons re-sign KhaDarel Hodge, Storm Norton

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) runs a drill during minicamp at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Backup wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and backup offensive tackle Storm Norton were re-signed to one-year contracts by the Falcons on Thursday.

Hodge, 29, a trusted special-teams player, caught 14 passes for 232 yards as he played in all 17 games last season. He had four special-teams tackles.

Hodge had played in 89 NFL games and made seven starts. He has recorded 57 receptions for 864 receiving yards (15.2 avg.) and one touchdown on offense, and 33 special-teams tackles over the past six seasons for the Rams, Browns, Lions and Falcons.

Norton was a valuable backup last season. He played in 12 games and made four starts, including three at right tackle for Kaleb McGary. He also contributed on special teams.

Norton, who’s 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds, also spent time with the Vikings and Chargers. He has played in 50 NFL games and made 21 starts.

