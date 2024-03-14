Falcons re-sign KhaDarel Hodge, Storm Norton

FLOWERY BRANCH — Backup wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge and backup offensive tackle Storm Norton were re-signed to one-year contracts by the Falcons on Thursday.

Hodge, 29, a trusted special-teams player, caught 14 passes for 232 yards as he played in all 17 games last season. He had four special-teams tackles.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hodge had played in 89 NFL games and made seven starts. He has recorded 57 receptions for 864 receiving yards (15.2 avg.) and one touchdown on offense, and 33 special-teams tackles over the past six seasons for the Rams, Browns, Lions and Falcons.