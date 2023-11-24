Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Saints’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Saints, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On if Saints 34-year-old defensive end Cam Jordan is slowing: “No, there isn’t any slowing down in his game and Calais (Campbell’s) game. It seems that it doesn’t matter the age. It’s all about the love of the game. … But no, there is no slowing down. He plays the game with speed and passion. He’s been around the game for a long time.”
On what makes Saints linebacker Demario Davis so good: “He’s comfortable in the system. He’s another vet player who’s seen a lot of ball. So ... he stays calm. I watched something in the offseason where he had a little interview, and he (discussed) how he approaches life and how he approaches the game. He has a very mature demeanor. A very positive demeanor. He goes out there, and he shows out on film. ... He controls the defense.”
On the Saints’ secondary which has 12 interceptions: “That’s when you start to get in trouble, when you start to play careful. What we are going to do is trust what we do out here (at practice) on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays ... trust our training and what we’ve been trained to do. We are going to go out there and play fast.”
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author