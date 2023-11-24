Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Saints’ defense

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Falcons
By
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Saints, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On if Saints 34-year-old defensive end Cam Jordan is slowing: “No, there isn’t any slowing down in his game and Calais (Campbell’s) game. It seems that it doesn’t matter the age. It’s all about the love of the game. … But no, there is no slowing down. He plays the game with speed and passion. He’s been around the game for a long time.”

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

On what makes Saints linebacker Demario Davis so good: “He’s comfortable in the system. He’s another vet player who’s seen a lot of ball. So ... he stays calm. I watched something in the offseason where he had a little interview, and he (discussed) how he approaches life and how he approaches the game. He has a very mature demeanor. A very positive demeanor. He goes out there, and he shows out on film. ... He controls the defense.”

On the Saints’ secondary which has 12 interceptions: “That’s when you start to get in trouble, when you start to play careful. What we are going to do is trust what we do out here (at practice) on Wednesday, Thursday and Fridays ... trust our training and what we’ve been trained to do. We are going to go out there and play fast.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top