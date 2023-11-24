Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on the Saints’ defense

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what quarterback Desmond Ridder had to say about the Saints, the Falcons’ opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On if Saints 34-year-old defensive end Cam Jordan is slowing: “No, there isn’t any slowing down in his game and Calais (Campbell’s) game. It seems that it doesn’t matter the age. It’s all about the love of the game. … But no, there is no slowing down. He plays the game with speed and passion. He’s been around the game for a long time.”

On what makes Saints linebacker Demario Davis so good: “He’s comfortable in the system. He’s another vet player who’s seen a lot of ball. So ... he stays calm. I watched something in the offseason where he had a little interview, and he (discussed) how he approaches life and how he approaches the game. He has a very mature demeanor. A very positive demeanor. He goes out there, and he shows out on film. ... He controls the defense.”