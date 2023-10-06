BreakingNews
BREAKING: No charges will be filed in shooting of training center protester

Falcons QB corner: Desmond Ridder on rebounding after two losses

10 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH — This is all new to Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder, who had a 44-5 record in college at Cincinnati.

While leading the Bearcats to prominence, Ridder never lost two games in a row, but he lost his first two last season and is trying to rebound after losses in the past two games.

Here’s what he had to say about some pressing matters facing the Falcons:

On the offense starting fast: “We talked about starting fast for the past couple weeks. It (comes) down to just a few simple things. One is that you, it’s an inch or a guy away from a play breaking or busting from us being able to carry that momentum and keep the drive going.”

On focusing amid calls for his job: “For me, I don’t let the outside noise kind of affect me. I just know what I have to do every single day and that’s improve. We talk a lot about here of a growth mindset. And for myself, that’s coming in watching the film. ... It’s just about coming in and ... getting better every single day.”

On playing at home versus on the road: “We’ve just got to play better. I think in home games, too, we did just enough to basically win. Our defense kept us in the game. At home and away, I feel like we have to play better.”

On the health of Kyle Pitts: “I can’t tell you how Kyle Pitts feels because I’m not Kyle Pitts. I see Kyle Pitts coming out there every single day, putting in the work. It just about connecting on the field at the end of the day. Only he can tell you how he feels. But I know when he steps on the field, he’s going to give it his all.”

