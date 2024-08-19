Breaking: LIVE: Democrats rally around Kamala Harris as presidential nominee at DNC in Chicago
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons promote Ryan Pace, make another front office moves

Fomer metro Atlanta HS player Tumbo Abanikanda promoted to director of college scouting
Credit: Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons

By
15 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Falcons announced the promotion of several executives and the hiring of three new scouts Monday.

Ryan Pace, the franchise’s director of player personnel, was promoted to vice president of football operations/player personnel. Pace joined the organization in 2022 as a senior personnel executive after serving as general manager of the Bears from 2015-21.

Other promotions announced Monday:

-Tokunbo “Tumbo” Abanikanda to director of college scouting

-Michael Ross to assistant director of college scouting

-Hakeem Smith to pro scout

-Stephanie Gutierrez to senior director of football systems

-Danny Leskin to manager of football data science

-Nathan Ellis to scouting coordinator.

The team also announced the hiring of Harrison Ritcher as a national scout and Cami Pasqualoni and Kevin Weisman as scouting assistants. Ritcher, who was with the Commanders for six seasons, is the son of 16-year NFL veteran Jim Ritcher, who played for the Bills and Falcons.

Pasqualini is the daughter of former Syracuse coach Paul Pasqualoni. Abanikanda, who is from Marietta and played at Osborne High and Southern Mississippi, has been with the Falcons since 2012 and most recently was a national scout.

